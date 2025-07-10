India Pakistan News Pakistan’s Ex-FM Hina Rabbani Khar Exposed On Live TV | Viral Controversy

Hina Rabbani Khar was recently exposed on LIVE television while she was defending a UN-designated terrorist and got publicly challenged by a journalist over her claim that the US- and UN-designated Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Hafiz Abdur Rauf, was a common man of Pakistan and not a terrorist. Here are all the details you need to know about Hina Rabbani Khar and the recent controversy that is going viral on the internet.