India Pakistan News Pakistan Denies IndiGo Pilot’s Plea 220 Lives Caught in Mid-Air Chaos

India Pakistan News: Pakistan Denies IndiGo Pilot’s Plea, 220 Lives Caught in Mid-Air Chaos An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar with over 220 passengers faced a terrifying mid-air emergency after encountering a severe hailstorm near Pathankot. The pilots requested entry into Pakistani airspace to avoid the storm, but were denied permission. Forced to fly through the violent weather, the aircraft suffered major hail damage, multiple system failures, and a dangerous descent of 8,500 feet per minute. With stall and overspeed warnings sounding, the pilots manually flew the jet through extreme turbulence using unreliable data. A ‘PAN PAN’ emergency was declared before the aircraft finally landed safely in Srinagar. Passengers described it as a "near-death experience." Watch to know what exactly happened in this dramatic mid-air ordeal.