India Pakistan News Pakistan Continues LoC Ceasefire Violations For 10th Night; Army Responds | JK

India Pakistan News: Pakistan Continues LoC Ceasefire Violations For 10th Night; Army Responds | J&K Pakistan has repeatedly violated the LoC ceasefire across multiple sectors in Jammu & Kashmir for 10 consecutive days, escalating tensions along the border. Unlike earlier isolated incidents, this time firings have occurred simultaneously in Kupwara, Akhnoor, Poonch, Rajouri, and more. Sources suggest Pakistan is using the terrain to its advantage, not just to aid infiltration but to block possible Indian military action. The Indian Army is fully prepared for any escalation, with artillery targets and ammunition in place. Watch for latest updates on LoC firing, Indian Army response, and growing India-Pakistan tensions.