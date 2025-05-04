India Pakistan News Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns Strike If India Builds On Indus River

India Pakistan News: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns Strike If India Builds On Indus River Indus Waters Treaty Tensions: Pakistan Threatens Strike on India Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a stern warning, saying Pakistan will strike if India constructs any structure on the Indus River, calling it a form of “Indian aggression.” His comments come after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Asif emphasized that aggression isn’t limited to military action — it also includes water diversion, which could threaten lives. He warned of an “all-out war” if tensions escalate further and said Pakistan is ready for any eventuality. Asif also targeted PM Narendra Modi, accusing him of politicizing the issue. Meanwhile, India has blocked the minister’s X (Twitter) account, adding to the rising tensions.