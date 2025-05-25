India Pakistan News ‘Nukes For India Threat China Aid What US Report Revealed On Paks Ambitions

India Pakistan News: ‘Nukes For India Threat, China Aid' What US Report Revealed On Pak's Ambitions US Intel Bombshell: Pakistan Developing Battlefield Nukes with China's Help! India an 'Existential Threat'? A bombshell report from the US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) has sent shockwaves, detailing Pakistan's advanced military ambitions and nuclear arsenal! This video dives deep into the findings of the World Threat Assessment, revealing Pakistan's view of India as an "existential threat" and its ongoing efforts to modernize its military, including the development of battlefield nuclear weapons. Key revelations from the report: Battlefield Nukes: Pakistan is actively developing battlefield nuclear weapons to offset India’s conventional military advantage. India as Threat: The report explicitly states, "Pakistan regards India as an existential threat and will continue to pursue its military modernization effort..." Nuclear Modernization: Pakistan is modernizing its overall nuclear arsenal and ensuring the security of its materials and command and control. WMD Procurement: Pakistan "almost certainly procures WMD (weapons of mass destruction) applicable goods from foreign suppliers and intermediaries." China's Role: Pakistan is a primary recipient of China's economic and military support, with joint exercises conducted annually. Supply Chain: Foreign materials for Pakistan's WMD programs are likely acquired from Chinese suppliers, often transshipped through countries like Hong Kong, Singapore, Turkey, and UAE. China-Pak Strain: Interestingly, the report also notes strains in China-Pakistan relations due to terrorist attacks targeting Chinese workers. What does this mean for regional stability and global security? How does China's involvement shape Pakistan's defense capabilities? We break down the implications of these critical intelligence findings.