India Pakistan News New Paramilitary Force In Pakistan Sparks Crackdown Fears

New Paramilitary Force In Pakistan Sparks Crackdown Fears

Pakistan said on Monday it was creating a national paramilitary force, prompting concern among opposition parties and human rights groups that it could be used as a tool of political repression. The move turns an existing paramilitary force deployed on Pakistan’s northwestern border with Afghanistan into a national security force that will be called the Federal Constabulary, State Minister for the Interior Talal Chaudhry told a press conference in the eastern city of Faisalabad.