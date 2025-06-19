India Pakistan News ‘Modi A Fantastic Man’ Donald Trump Repeats India-Pakistan Mediation Claim

India Pakistan News: ‘Modi A Fantastic Man’, Donald Trump Repeats India-Pakistan Mediation Claim US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his claim of stopping a military conflict between India and Pakistan in May, following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking at the White House, Trump said, "Well, I stopped the war…. I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We're going to make a trade deal with Modi of India. But I stopped the war between Pakistan and India." On being asked about hosting Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Trump added, "This man was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistan side." He continued, “Modi, from the India side, and others. They were going at it, and they're both nuclear countries. I got it stopped. I don't think I had one story. Did I have one story written…” Trump’s remarks came hours after PM Narendra Modi clarified that India and Pakistan halted military actions after direct army-to-army talks. In a 35-minute call with Trump, Modi reaffirmed India’s longstanding policy, stating, “India has never accepted mediation, does not and will never do so,” as confirmed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.