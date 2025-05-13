India Pakistan News Live Pakistan Army Calls LeT Terrorist ‘A Family Man’ Amid Viral Funeral Image

A viral image showed a man leading terrorists' funeral prayers in LeT headquarters of Muridke. Pakistan’s military spokesperson DG ISPR claimed that the man in question was merely 'a family man' and 'a preacher'. During a press briefing, the ISPR even displayed a Pakistani National ID card to assert that the individual was a simple party worker However, the ID card matches exactly with the Hafiz Abdur Rauf sanctioned by the US Treasury Department’s OFAC. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri revealed a photograph of US-designated global terrorist in press briefing. Notably, Misri said 'Pakistan opposed listing the TRF at the UNSC, they attend funerals of those who carry out such attacks' India has now released the names of top Pakistani officials present at the funeral. It exposed 'formal state honours' for the dead terrorists. The names included Lt Gen Fayyaz Hussain Shah (Corps Commander, IV Corps, Lahore) Maj Gen Rao Imran Satraj, Brig Mohd Furqan Shabbir, Dr Usman Anwar (IGP Punjab) and Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth (Member of Punjab’s Provincial Assembly). This development comes after the Indian air strikes in Pakistan and PoK under Operation Sindoor