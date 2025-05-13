India Pakistan News Live Donald Trump Reiterates Claim Of ‘Historic Ceasefire’ Between IND-PAK

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again claimed that his administration "successfully brokered a historic ceasefire" to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan. "As I said in my inaugural address, my greatest hope is to be a peacemaker and to be a unifier. I don't like war. We have the greatest military, by the way, in the history of the world,” Trump said while speaking at a Saudi-US investment forum in the Saudi capital. "Just days ago, my administration successfully brokered a historic ceasefire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan," claimed Trump, who is in Saudi on the first leg of his four-day trip to the Gulf region.