India Pakistan News Kanimozhi-Led Indian Delegation Lands Safely In Moscow After Drone Scare

India Pakistan News: Kanimozhi-Led Indian Delegation Lands Safely In Moscow After Drone Scare An Indian parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi faced mid-air delays after their flight to Moscow was disrupted due to a reported Ukrainian drone attack near the Russian capital. The aircraft, carrying an all-party team, was forced to circle for hours as Russian authorities shut down airspace over security concerns. The delegation eventually landed safely and was received by Indian Embassy officials in Moscow. The group is scheduled to meet with Russia’s Foreign Minister and other top officials. This visit is part of India’s effort to build global support and explain its counter-terrorism stance following the recent ceasefire with Pakistan. Watch to know what exactly happened during the high-tension flight and the mission ahead.