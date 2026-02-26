India Pakistan News India Slams Pakistan Tells Islamabad To Focus On IMF Crisis Instead Of Kashmir

India tore into Pakistan at the 61st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, being held from February 23 to March 31, accusing Islamabad of peddling propaganda and asserting that Jammu and Kashmir’s development trajectory sharply contrasts with Pakistan’s economic difficulties. At the High-Level Segment of the 55th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council, First Secretary, Anupama Singh in Geneva, says, “India is compelled to exercise its right of reply in response to the references made during the high-level segment by Pakistan and the OIC. We categorically reject these allegations. Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. She added, “If the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir last year, is considered fake, then Pakistan must be living in ‘La-La’ land. Or perhaps it finds it unbelievable that the developmental budget of Jammu and Kashmir is more than double the recent bailout package it sought from the IMF.”