India Pakistan News: India Revokes Security Clearance for Turkish Firm Çelebi | India Turkey News The Indian government has taken swift action, revoking the security clearance of Turkish aviation firm Çelebi Aviation with immediate effect. This decision is set to impact critical ground operations at major Indian airports. The move comes amid growing discontent and accusations of Turkey's perceived support for Pakistan during recent escalations in tensions, particularly following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's "Operation Sindoor." India's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) cited "national security" as the primary reason for this decisive revocation. The political fallout is also evident, with the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) demanding the immediate termination of Çelebi's ground-handling contract at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The party has issued a firm 10-day ultimatum, threatening significant protests if their demand is not met. Adding to the pressure, social media platforms are witnessing widespread calls for a boycott of travel to Turkey, fueled by allegations of the country's support for Pakistan. Furthermore, Turkey, along with Azerbaijan, faces accusations of providing military assistance to Pakistan in the aftermath of India's strikes on terror camps.