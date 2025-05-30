India Pakistan News India Responds To Trump Teams Pak Ceasefire Mediation Claim | India USA News

India Pakistan News: India Responds To Trump Team's Pak Ceasefire Mediation Claim | India USA News India Refutes Trump Team's Pakistan Ceasefire Claim: "Tariffs Never Came Up!" A significant diplomatic clarification from India! The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reiterated its firm stand that tariffs were NOT part of discussions with the US during talks regarding the cessation of hostilities with Pakistan earlier this month. This comes after the Donald Trump administration claimed in a US court that the threat of tariffs helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. On Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified: "India's opposition to this particular issue is well articulated... From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 till the time of cessation on May 10, there was conversation between India and the US on the evolving military situation. The issue of tariffs never came up during the discussion." The Trump administration's claim, made before the Court of International Trade on May 23, asserted that the ceasefire was reached after President Trump "interceded" and offered both nations "trading access to avert a full-scale war." This submission was a last-ditch effort to avoid a legal setback to proposed sweeping tariffs. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick even told the court: "An adverse ruling that constrains the President's powers could lead India and Pakistan to question the validity of Trump's offer, threatening the security of an entire region and the lives of millions." However, the reasoning failed to pass muster with the judge, who ultimately blocked the tariffs from coming into effect. Watch to understand India's clear rebuttal, the details of the Trump administration's legal argument, and the ongoing diplomatic dynamics between India, Pakistan, and the US.