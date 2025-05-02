India Pakistan News India Deploys Jammers to Disrupt Pakistan’s Air Navigation Systems Sources

India Pakistan News: India Deploys Jammers to Disrupt Pakistan’s Air Navigation Systems: Sources India has deployed jammers to disrupt the navigation systems of Pakistani military aircraft, including GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou signals, according to sources. This move follows the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 civilians. As a result, India has closed its airspace to all Pakistani flights from April 30 to May 23. Pakistani airlines have begun rerouting flights, making routes to Southeast Asia longer and more expensive. Additionally, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and revoked Pakistani visas.