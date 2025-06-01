India Pakistan News India Denies Paks Claim of Downing 6 Jets Admits Fighter Jet Losses

India Pakistan News: India Denies Pak's Claim of Downing 6 Jets, Admits Fighter Jet Losses In a candid admission during the Shangri-La Dialogue, India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan revealed that some Indian fighter jets were downed during recent hostilities with Pakistan. However, he emphasized that the armed forces quickly analysed and corrected tactical mistakes before launching another retaliatory strike just two days later. "What is important is that, not the jet being down, but why they were being down... Why they were down, what mistakes were made - that are important. Numbers are not important," said General Chauhan in an interview with Bloomberg. He strongly dismissed Pakistan PM’s claim of shooting down six Indian jets, including four Rafales, calling it “absolutely incorrect.” "The good part is that we are able to understand the tactical mistake which we made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew all our jets again, targeting at long range," General Chauhan added. This is the first official acknowledgment from the Indian military leadership regarding aircraft losses during the India-Pakistan confrontation, underlining transparency while asserting India’s strategic readiness and response capability.