India Pakistan News India Confronts Turkey On Backing Pakistan | India Turkey News | MEA On Turkey

India Pakistan News: India Confronts Turkey On Backing Pakistan | India Turkey News | MEA On Turkey India has issued a strong message to Turkey, urging it to act against Pakistan's support for terrorism. During a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We expect Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades." The statement comes amid heightened tensions and global scrutiny over state-sponsored terror. Stay tuned for the latest updates on India's foreign policy stance and global diplomatic moves.