India Pakistan News: How Shashi Tharoor Reacted To Colombia's U-turn On Pakistan statement | IND PAK Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party delegation across the Americas, welcomed Colombia’s decision to retract its earlier statement on India’s military action after the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking at an event in Bogotá, Tharoor explained how discussions with Colombia’s Foreign Ministry led to a diplomatic shift in their stance. “I'm very pleased to say that following our discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vice Minister announced that this statement has been withdrawn and that they will certainly express publicly their understanding and sympathy for our situation,” he said at the Gun Club during a talk with the Colombian Council on International Relations (Cori). “That mission is to reach out to people like you and communicate our point of view and our concerns about recent events in our country, which you have already alluded to—the terrorist attack on our country and our decisive response—which perhaps was not initially what they understood, as you alluded to the statement that was issued. We were very disappointed by that statement,” Tharoor added. Earlier, the Congress MP had expressed dismay over Colombia’s condolences for lives lost in Pakistan post-India’s counter-terror operation. “We were a little disappointed in the reaction of the Colombian government, which apparently expressed heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in Pakistan after the Indian strikes, rather than sympathising with the victims of terrorism." Tharoor’s Americas tour—covering Panama, Guyana, Colombia, Brazil, and the U.S.—is part of India’s diplomatic outreach to reinforce its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.