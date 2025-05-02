India Pakistan News HM Amit Shah Warns Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Attack | Jammu Kashmir News

India Pakistan News: HM Amit Shah Warns Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Attack | Jammu Kashmir News Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his first public statement after the Pahalgam terror attack, issued a strong warning to terrorists, saying, “Whoever carried out the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam will not be spared. We will hunt down each and every perpetrator of the Pahalgam terror attack. Don't think that you have won by killing 26 people. Every one of you will be made answerable.” Speaking at an event in Delhi, Shah added, “Har vyakti ko chun chun ke jawab bhi milega, jawab bhi diya jayega... This is the Narendra Modi government; no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished.”