India Pakistan News: Donald Trump Softens Stance On US Mediation In India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal Trump Backtracks: "Helped" India-Pakistan Truce, Not "Mediated" President Trump appears to be walking back his earlier claim of directly mediating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan following their recent military conflict. Speaking to troops in Qatar, Trump stated, "I won't say I did it, but I sure as hell helped," a softer tone compared to his previous assertions. Earlier, reports indicated Trump told US troops the hostilities had ended and both nations were "happy" about it, emphasizing his priority to "end conflicts not start them." This contrasts with his Truth Social post on May 10th, where Trump announced a "full and immediate ceasefire" achieved after "a long night of talks mediated by the United States." India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) swiftly refuted this, clarifying that the truce resulted from direct Director General of Military Operations (DGMO)-level talks between India and Pakistan, initiated by a request from Pakistan's DGMO after India's retaliatory actions. Despite the MEA's clear stance, Trump on May 13th suggested India and Pakistan could have a "nice dinner together," still claiming his administration brokered the "historic ceasefire" through trade during his visit to the Saudi Arabia-US Investment Forum 2025. The MEA again countered, reiterating that the ceasefire was a direct military-to-military agreement and denying any trade discussions with the US during the conflict ("Operation Sindoor"). Furthermore, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a national address on May 12th, seemingly dismissed Trump's past offers of Kashmir mediation, stating that any future talks with Pakistan would solely focus on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).