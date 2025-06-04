India Pakistan News CDS Anil Chauhan Responds To Setbacks In Operation Sindoor

India Pakistan News: CDS Anil Chauhan Responds To 'Setbacks' In Operation Sindoor Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, in a lecture at Savitribai Phule University in Pune, emphasised that "losses suffered in a military conflict are not as important as the targeted outcome of a mission or operation." Speaking on ‘Future Wars and Warfare’, he compared military setbacks to losing wickets in a cricket match: "Suppose you go to a cricket match and you win, by any means, then there's no question about how many wickets..." His comments come after recent revelations about Indian Air Force losses during Operation Sindoor. General Chauhan reiterated that the focus should be on results: "When I was asked about losses on our side... I said these are not important. The results are important... We can take out this data and share it... we can tell you how many aircraft were destroyed, how many radars were hit..." At a prior event in Singapore, he stated: "What is important is not the jet being (shot) down... but why they were downed... Why they were (shot) down... what mistakes were made - those are important... Numbers are not important." He said the Pahalgam terror attack was an act of "profound cruelty... which is unacceptable in this modern world", adding: "What happened in Pahalgam was profound cruelty towards the victims... because all were killed with headshots in front of their families and their children, and they were shot in the name of religion. This caused a huge revulsion..." The CDS underlined that the outcome of Operation Sindoor was to stop the Pakistani deep state's support for terror attacks on India.