India Pakistan News: BJP's Jindal Slams Turkey's Pro-Pak Stance Amid India-Pakistan Conflict BJP MP Naveen Jindal has issued a strong statement regarding Turkey's open support for Pakistan during the recent India-Pakistan conflict. Jindal expressed the widespread sentiment of discontent among the Indian populace, stating, "The way Turkey openly supported Pakistan has upset our people." In his reaction, Jindal directly called upon Turkey to acknowledge and rectify its stance, asserting, "I hope Turkey will correct its mistake." This statement highlights the growing diplomatic tension arising from Turkey's perceived alignment with Pakistan in the regional conflict. This video examines the implications of Turkey's support for Pakistan, the public reaction in India as articulated by MP Jindal, and the potential repercussions for India-Turkey relations. We delve into the context of the India-Pakistan conflict and analyze the reasons behind Jindal's demand for Turkey to "correct its mistake."