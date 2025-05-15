India Pakistan News Baloch Leaders Declare Independence Drom Pakistan Urge India United Nations

Baloch nationalist leaders have issued a symbolic declaration of independence from Pakistan. This draws attention to the long-standing insurgency in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan. Mir Yar Baloch, a prominent Baloch activist and writer proclaiming the formation of a 'Republic of Balochistan'. He also urged Indian citizens, especially media, YouTubers, and intellectuals, to avoid calling Balochs 'Pakistan’s own people' He also appealed to the United Nations to recognize the declaration and provide funding for basic state functions. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), designated a terrorist organisation by Pakistan. They claimed responsibility for 71 coordinated attacks across 51 locations in recent days