India, Jamaica enjoy cordial relations based on shared democratic values: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on May 17 (local time) met with the Governor-General and Prime Minister of Jamaica in order to discuss way to further strengthen the relationships between the countries. “I met Governor-General and Prime Minister of Jamaica. We discussed ways to further strengthen our close relationship. First Lady of Jamaica was so fascinated with Indian culture that today she wore a 'salwar-kurta',” said the President while addressing the Indian community in Kingston, Jamaica. “India and Jamaica continue to enjoy cordial and friendly relations based on shared democratic values, economic and commercial interactions continue to grow despite constraints like geographical distance. However, there remains potential for enhanced trade and investment,” added the President.