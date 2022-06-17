India has achieved 100 pc success in long-pending issues, says Piyush Goyal at WTO Summit

The Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on June 17, leading the Indian delegation at World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) 12th Ministerial Conference, in Geneva said that, India has received 100 per cent success in various issues that were pending for long time.He said, “I think that with all our collective efforts, in this WTO MC12 establishment of multilateral institutions has once again been strengthened. Positive outcomes have come out. Progress has been made in long pending issues, issues that were pending for decades.” He further added, “There is not one issue for which we need to return to India with any kind of worry.”