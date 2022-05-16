India diaspora exudes confidence on India Jamaica ties after President Kovind’s visit

Indian diaspora extended a warm welcome to President Ram Nath Kovind in Jamaica on May 16. Speaking about the relationship between India and Jamaica, member of the Indian community believes that the diplomatic relations between the two nations will get stronger, especially in the IT Sector. “Diplomatic relations between the 2 nations will get stronger, with more chances for the growth of businesses in both nations, especially in the IT sector. This visit will take the 2 nations forward from both, the diplomatic and business point of view,” said, member of the Indian community.