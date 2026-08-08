India Clarifies Stand On Sheikh Hasinas Presser No Endorsement Says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has officially clarified India's stance regarding former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s virtual media interaction, confirming that New Delhi had no involvement in the event. Addressing a weekly press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that the press conference was hosted independently by the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) of South Asia, a private media organization. He emphasized that the Indian government had no role to play in the event and does not endorse any statements made at the forum, particularly regarding the duly constituted government of Bangladesh.