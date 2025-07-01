India China News Normalcy Ahead Beijing Ready For Talks On Delimitation

China said the border dispute with India is complex and will take time to resolve. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed readiness for talks on delimitation. The statement followed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun on June 26 in Qingdao during the SCO Defence Ministers’ conclave. Singh urged a structured roadmap to resolve issues and restore trust post-2020 Ladakh standoff. Mao cited 23 rounds of Special Representatives-level talks and existing mechanisms for dialogue. China welcomed continued communication to keep border areas peaceful and stable. Singh also discussed the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor during the bilateral talks. The interaction is viewed as part of efforts to normalise ties and stabilise the Line of Actual Control.