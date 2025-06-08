WORLD
India Canada News: 'Why Modi At G7?' Reporter Asks, Canadian PM Mike Carney Responds | PM Modi In G7 Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday said that it “made sense” to have India, the fifth largest economy, at the G7 Summit. Carney was responding to a question on extending an invitation for the Summit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the importance of India in global supply chains and its role in key international discussions. PM Modi confirmed he would attend the G7 Summit after receiving a call from Carney. "Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister Mark J Carney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit," PM Modi said in a post on X. The announcement comes amid efforts to reset ties after a major diplomatic row over allegations in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case.
