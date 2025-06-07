India Canada News PM Modi To Join G7 in Canada Thanks Mike Carney for Invitation | G7 Summit 2025

India Canada News: PM Modi To Join G7 in Canada, Thanks Mike Carney for Invitation | G7 Summit 2025 India-Canada ties appear to be on the mend as newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney formally invites PM Narendra Modi to the upcoming G7 Summit in Canada (June 15–17). PM Modi has confirmed his attendance via a post on X, expressing eagerness to meet Carney and work with “renewed vigour,” guided by “mutual respect and shared interests.” This development marks a potential thaw in relations after a deep freeze that began in 2023 when former PM Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of involvement in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing — a claim India rejected as baseless. Tensions escalated further in 2024 amid new allegations and diplomatic expulsions. However, Carney's rise to power has brought cautious optimism. Modi’s acceptance of the G7 invite signals a willingness to rebuild ties after years of mistrust and hostility.