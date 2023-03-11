Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

“India, a global strategic partner…” reaffirms US State Department Spox Ned Price

The US on March 09 reiterated its stand on India that India is a global strategic partner of America. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in India for the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the Raisina Dialogue. He also said that the US wants to deepen its global strategic partnership with India. In a US State Department press briefing, Spokesperson Ned Price said, “Our message to India and about India is consistent. India is a global strategic partner of the US. Secy did have an audience with PM when he was in Delhi for G20. I’m not in a position to detail what was exchanged between them.”“The engagements we've had with our Indian partners at the ministerial level, at the leader level, at all levels, have been in furtherance of deepening the already extensive ties between our two countries,” said US State Department spokesperson.“There are various ways in which our two societies are intertwined. So every time we have an opportunity to meet with our Indian counterparts, it is an effort to deepen what is that already a quite extensive global strategic partnership,” he added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
WPL auction 2023: From Richa Ghosh to Grace Scrivens, six young stars who could fetch big buck
Anant Ambani’s fiancée Radhika Merchant most expensive outfits: From Sabyasachi to Dolce and Gabbana
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
Sania Mirza's car collection can inspire envy, most expensive BMW costs Rs 1.7 crore, check photos
From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
OAVS Teacher Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1010 TGT, PGT and other posts, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.