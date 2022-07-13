In a good move; India, Madagascar sign MoU on tele-education & tele-medicine

The Madagascar government and Telecommunications Consultants India Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for participation in the Pan African e network project named e-VBAB or e-VidyaBharti and e-AarogyaBharti. The Minister of Higher Education of Madagascar, Elia Beatrice signed the MoU in the premises of the Ministry of Higher Education in Madagascar’s Antananarivo in the presence of the Ambassador of India to Comoros and Madagascar, Abhay Kumar. From India, a total of 26 universities are participating in the e-VBAB Network project, offering more than 300 courses in Management, Computer Science, Commerce, Science, Healthcare, Humanities and Arts. The details of the courses are available on iLearn Portal. On completion of courses, soft copies of degrees or certificates will be given to students and hard copies will be sent by post.