Imran Khan Arrest Explained: How Pakistan government wanted to control PTI?

The Supreme Court declared that no one could be arrested from inside the court and ordered his release as it directed police to keep him in the top court’s protection and produce him before the Islamabad HC at 11 am. Meanwhile, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party called on his supporters to gather near Islamabad HC and that the cricketer-turned-politician is likely to address them.