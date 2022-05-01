Impressed with level of commitment, entrepreneurial spirit of India, says Israeli Entrepreneur

Israel’s renowned Entrepreneur and founder of NanoIsrael Nava Swersky Sofer got impressed with the level of commitment and entrepreneurial spirit of India seen at the event organised by WEE Foundation, together with IIT and the Israeli embassy in Delhi on April 30. She said, “Very impressed with the level of technology, commitment and entrepreneurial spirit I have seen here. For India, great potential in accessing untapped pool of women entrepreneurs. If you want to double size of your economy, that’s the way.”