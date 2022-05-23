Implementation of DX, contributions to Smart Cities discussed with PM Modi: Chairman of NEC Corporation

Chairman of NEC Corporation Dr Nobuhiro Endo after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tokyo on May 23, said that they talked about the measures needed to implement DX and contribute towards the Smart Cities. “Today we had a good opportunity to discuss with PM Modi. We talked about how to implement DX and how to contribute to Smart Cities. Current government has a hold of plans in area of education and other areas,” he said. “He has quite a strong intention to develop and enhance the DX capability in India. So, we are very happy to contribute to those areas. We had such kinds of discussions,” he added.