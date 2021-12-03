Idemitsu Kosan introduces clean energy in Japan

The geothermal electric power plant at Oyasu region in Akita Prefecture has been set up for operation by Idemitsu Kosan, a company known for specializing in gas station operation. Geothermal energy is attracting attention across the world. Idemitsu operates gas stations and also develops geothermal energy in Japan. Searching for geothermal energy stored in deep underground consumes a lot of time and money, but Idemitsu Kosan continuously tries to develop clean energy.