“I was scared” little girl rescued from Sudan recounts her ‘frightening’ experience

Indians who were safely evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan and were brought back to Delhi, from where they will be travelling to their home states with the further help of state governments. Several flight, naval ships carrying passengers have reached India after evacuating stranded Indian Nationals, as a part of Operation Kaveri. Evacuees recited their hardships in conflict-hit Sudan. The evacuated Indians thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and External Affairs Minister for the help they were provided by the Indian government during the time of crisis in Sudan.