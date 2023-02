‘I thought I was going to die’: Recovering Syria quake survivors recall the ordeal

Nour-Allah’s building collapsed after the first 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Syria in the early hours of 6th February. As she lay in a hospital bed in Syria’s coastal city of Lattakia, she remembers the nightmarish five days she spent buried under the rubble last week in the dark and cold, not knowing if she would make it out alive.