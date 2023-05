'I assure you': PM Modi meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy, first time since Russia-Ukraine war at G7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima. This is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year. They have earlier only spoken virtually.