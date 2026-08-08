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Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 03:42 PM IST

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Widespread speculation and intelligence reports indicate that Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is in extremely critical condition and "could pass away at any moment". Following his absence from public view since taking office after the February 28 US-Israeli airstrike that killed his father Ali Khamenei, sources close to the Iranian administration report that Mojtaba remains incapacitated or in a coma due to injuries sustained in the initial strikes. Operating entirely behind the scenes via handwritten decrees and intermediaries, his continued physical absence and reports of deteriorating health have raised urgent questions regarding leadership stability in Tehran.

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Widespread speculation and intelligence reports indicate that Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is in extremely critical condition and "could pass away at any moment". Following his absence from public view since taking office after the February 28 US-Israeli airstrike that killed his father Ali Khamenei, sources close to the Iranian administration report that Mojtaba remains incapacitated or in a coma due to injuries sustained in the initial strikes. Operating entirely behind the scenes via handwritten decrees and intermediaries, his continued physical absence and reports of deteriorating health have raised urgent questions regarding leadership stability in Tehran.

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