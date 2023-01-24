Holocaust exhibition Germany is all set to unveil new exhibition in parliament | World News

A new exhibition since the Holocaust is set to be unveiled at the German Parliament. It features 16 objects returning to Germany for the first time since the Holocaust. Each exhibit comes from the 16 federal states of Germany. It also marks Yad Vashem's 70th anniversary. The objects were chosen from more than 50,000 items at Yad Vashem that in some way or another relate to the Holocaust. Each one also has a unique story to tell, a story of love and attachment but also of pain and loss.