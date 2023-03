Holi 2023: Hindu community celebrates 'festival of colours' Holi in Karachi, Pakistan | DNA India

The Hindu community in Karachi celebrated Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, after two years of subdued revelry due to COVID-19. The Holi celebrations that began last week recreated the legend of the Hindu god Krishna spraying his consort Radha and her friends with red, yellow, green and saffron colors. The devotees, smeared in colored powder, sprinkled colored water on each other.