Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3099902
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Hezbollah fires barrage of rockets into Israel, IDF's retaliatory strike destroys launcher. The news comes over 48 hours after the group's military chief Fuad Shukr was killed in Beirut. As per reports, Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets into Israel's Western Galilee on the eve Aug 1. However, there were no casualties reported in the attack from Israeli authorities. In response, the IDF destroyed a Hezbollah rocket launcher in southern Lebanon's Yater that was used to launch the rockets into Israel. Earlier, Hezbollah had attacked Golan Heights on July 28, which left 13 children dead.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences
India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...
Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...
Signs of bad digestive health
7 starry images of space shared by NASA
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay takes 6-fer as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs, lead series 1-0
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews