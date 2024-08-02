Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah fires barrage of rockets into Israel, IDF's retaliatory strike destroys launcher. The news comes over 48 hours after the group's military chief Fuad Shukr was killed in Beirut. As per reports, Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets into Israel's Western Galilee on the eve Aug 1. However, there were no casualties reported in the attack from Israeli authorities. In response, the IDF destroyed a Hezbollah rocket launcher in southern Lebanon's Yater that was used to launch the rockets into Israel. Earlier, Hezbollah had attacked Golan Heights on July 28, which left 13 children dead.