Here's how Swiss citizens can now 'deposit their time' in banks

Citizens in Switzerland can save their time and use it later by depositing it in banks. The concept, called Time Bank, is an old-age support programme set by the Swiss Ministry. People save time and volunteer to take care of the elderly who need assistance under the 'time bank' plan, and the number of hours they spend with or taking care of senior citizens is put into their personal social security account.