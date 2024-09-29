Hashem Safieddine Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollahs New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War In a new turn of development, Hashem Safieddine is likely to succeed the slain Hassan Nasrallah as Hezbollah leader. Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem will temporarily assume leadership, according to AFP reports.