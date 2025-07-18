Hanuman Chalisa Recited In UK Parliament For The First Time During Dhirendra Shastri’s Visit

In a historic moment, the Hanuman Chalisa was recited for the first time inside the United Kingdom's Parliament during the visit of spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar. The event witnessed the participation of officials, lawmakers, and guests, who joined in the chanting of the revered Hindu verses, marking a significant cultural and spiritual milestone in the UK.