Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed In Iran, Israel Forces Blamed For His Death | Breaking News

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in his residence in Tehran. The incident happened in the early morning on July 31. As per Hamas, an Israeli raid killed Ismail Haniyeh in his residence in Tehran. Notably, Haniyeh was responsible for running Hamas's political operations in Qatar. The Hamas leader was in living exile in the Iranian capital Tehran. Haniyeh even attended the inauguration ceremony of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and also met Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

