FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Musafir Cafe Season 2: Netflix reveals major update on Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana's romantic drama

Musafir Cafe Season 2: Netflix reveals major update on Vikrant Massey-led series

Will AI take your job? World Bank reveals which jobs will disappear, which will boom in India

Will AI take your job? World Bank reveals which jobs will disappear, which boom

Kanikka Kapur reacts to comparisons with Kiara Advani in Batwara 1947 poster: 'Leaving it to the people'

Kanikka Kapur reacts to comparisons with Kiara Advani in Batwara 1947 poster

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsVideos

WORLD

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 04:35 PM IST

H1B Visa H-1B Visa More Expensive Trumps New Plan Could Make H1-B L-1 Renewal Fee More Costlier

The Trump administration is considering another major H-1B visa policy change. The proposal would make H-1B visa extensions significantly more expensive. The move follows a court setback over the $100,000 H-1B fee.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

The Trump administration is considering another major H-1B visa policy change. The proposal would make H-1B visa extensions significantly more expensive. The move follows a court setback over the $100,000 H-1B fee.

H1B Visa
Donald Trump
US News
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Musafir Cafe Season 2: Netflix reveals major update on Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana's romantic drama
Musafir Cafe Season 2: Netflix reveals major update on Vikrant Massey-led series
Will AI take your job? World Bank reveals which jobs will disappear, which will boom in India
Will AI take your job? World Bank reveals which jobs will disappear, which boom
Arshad Nadeem breaks silence after CWG disappointment, reacts to finishing behind Neeraj Chopra
Arshad Nadeem opens up after finishing behind Neeraj Chopra at CWG
Kanikka Kapur reacts to comparisons with Kiara Advani in Batwara 1947 poster: 'Leaving it to the people'
Kanikka Kapur reacts to comparisons with Kiara Advani in Batwara 1947 poster
Mark Zuckerberg apologises for deepfakes, child sexual abuse material on Meta platforms
Zuckerberg apologises for deepfakes, child abuse content on Meta sites
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement