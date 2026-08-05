H1B Visa H-1B Visa More Expensive Trumps New Plan Could Make H1-B L-1 Renewal Fee More Costlier
The Trump administration is considering another major H-1B visa policy change. The proposal would make H-1B visa extensions significantly more expensive. The move follows a court setback over the $100,000 H-1B fee.
Advertisement
TRENDING NOW
The Trump administration is considering another major H-1B visa policy change. The proposal would make H-1B visa extensions significantly more expensive. The move follows a court setback over the $100,000 H-1B fee.