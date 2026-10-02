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From Hisar to Asian Games: Ankush Panghal of Subhash Chandra Foundation creates history by clinching boxing gold medal

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Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 08:28 PM IST

H-1B Visa Row JD Vance Calls For End To H-1B Visa Programme Says It Is Completely Broken

US Vice President JD Vance has called the H-1B visa program "completely broken" and expressed support for its total elimination, accusing tech and corporate firms of using the system to replace American workers with lower-cost foreign labor.

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US Vice President JD Vance has called the H-1B visa program "completely broken" and expressed support for its total elimination, accusing tech and corporate firms of using the system to replace American workers with lower-cost foreign labor.

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