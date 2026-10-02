H-1B Visa Row JD Vance Calls For End To H-1B Visa Programme Says It Is Completely Broken
US Vice President JD Vance has called the H-1B visa program "completely broken" and expressed support for its total elimination, accusing tech and corporate firms of using the system to replace American workers with lower-cost foreign labor.
Advertisement
TRENDING NOW
US Vice President JD Vance has called the H-1B visa program "completely broken" and expressed support for its total elimination, accusing tech and corporate firms of using the system to replace American workers with lower-cost foreign labor.