Growing Support for De-Dollarisation: What's Driving the Shift Away from the U.S. Dollar?

For nearly 80 years, the US dollar has dominated international trade, international reserves and served as the main currency used in global trade. But a growing list of countries – Brazil, China, and Russia – are trying to change this trend. What's this growing trend and what does this mean? Let's take a look. It's being labelled as "De-dollarisation".