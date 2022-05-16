Growing friendship between India-Nepal will benefit entire humanity: PM Modi in Lumbini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the ‘Buddha Jayanti’ event in Lumbini, Nepal on May 16, said that the growing friendship between India and Nepal will benefit entire humanity.“The energy of the place where Lord Buddha was born, gives a different feeling. I was happy to see that the Mahabodhi sapling I had gifted in 2014 for this place, is now growing into a tree,” said Prime Minister Modi. “The growing and strengthening friendship between India and Nepal will work for the benefit of entire humanity amid the kind of global situation that is emerging today. The devotion to Lord Buddha binds us together, makes us members of one family,” he added.